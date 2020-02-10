ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot at Lenox Square Monday afternoon. Police said the man met another person at the mall's food court for a pre-arranged meeting. Afterward, they went to the parking lot where gunfire erupted.
The shooting victim was taken to Grady alert, conscious and breathing. Police are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.