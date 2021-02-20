MARTA police officers are working to find the person who shot a man during a carjacking.
The shooting happened Friday night at the MARTA Oakland City parking lot on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.
According to a spokesperson with MARTA, the shooter shot the man during the carjacking and the man's car was later found a short distance from the scene.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
