EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) East Point Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was shot at a Motel 6 location in East Point Thursday morning.
Not many details have been released but police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot at the Motel 6 on Virginia Avenue.
No word on suspects. The victim's condition is also unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
