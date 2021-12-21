ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a movie theater in Buckhead that apparently began as a dispute over seats.
APD was called to the scene at AMC Phipps Plaza 14 Monday evening. An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie.
The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.
The shooter ran away. Police have not confirmed whether the shooter was apprehended. Stick with CBS46 as we uncover more on this developing story.
