ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man at the Waffle House on Courtland Street in Downtown Atlanta.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m.
Police said a man got into an argument with a group of men. Workers inside of the restaurant asked the man and the group of men to leave the establishment.
Moments later, according to police, the man got into a vehicle and fired about five to six shots at the Waffle House.
An innocent bystander who was not involved in the argument was shot in the arm, striking a major artery, police said.
The 58-year-old victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not made an arrest and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
