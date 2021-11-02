COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A shooting involving a police officer in Cobb County is currently being investigated by the GBI.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway near West Atlanta Road SE.
A man with a gun was shot by a police officer and was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury. However, he is expected to survive at this time.
No police officers were injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.