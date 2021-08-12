ATLANTA (CBS46)—A man is recovering in the hospital after his adult stepson shot him during an argument.
The incident happened late Wednesday night in the 200 block of Richardson Street in southwest Atlanta.
A police spokesperson said medics rushed the man to an area hospital in stable condition.
Detectives are working to determine if the shooting is a case of self-defense.
