NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Gwinnett County Apartment complex.
Police said it started with a domestic disturbance call and ended with gunfire.
A neighbor, who chose to be unnamed, said, "We had cop cars all the way from the front of the apartments, all the way to the back. Three swat teams.. And it was just like a movie scene out here."
Police said it happened shortly after 11:00, when officers were responding to an aggravated domestic disturbance call.
That's when they said a Gwinnett County police officer arrived at a home, and heard a man and woman fighting inside.
"Once at the front door, the female opened the front door and the initial officer saw the female struggling against the male." said Corporal Kathleen Adams.
The man was armed and pointed his gun towards the officer, Police said.
So the officer pulled her to safety before firing his gun, shooting the suspect.
"I heard shots fired and then all i saw was cops running all over the neighborhood." the neighbor stated.
The suspect then shut the front door and police assumed he was barricaded.
A short time later, the swat team arrived to find the suspect was not barricaded and had actually fled the scene.
"Several hours later.. A suspect showed up at an area hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds." Adams said.
Now, the suspect, who has not yet been named, has been charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
This is the GBI's 57th officer involved shooting in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.