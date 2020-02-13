ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was shot in the abdomen Thursday evening after chasing down a purse snatcher from the Quik Trip gas station on Howell Mill.
Just after 8 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to the shots fired call in the 1600 block of Howell Mill. According to police, a woman was putting air in her tire when a black male suspect ran up to her vehicle, opened the driver side door and snatched her purse.
A male companion who was with the woman attempted to chase down the suspect. As a result, the two men were involved in a tussle when the suspect fired his weapon, shooting the male companion in the stomach. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital alert and conscious.
The unidentified suspect fled the scene in a black SUV heading southbound on Chattahoochee Avenue. He was seen wearing a yellow hoodie.
