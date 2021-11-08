ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man shot in southwest Atlanta.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot on the intersection of Peeples and White Oak Streets at around 1:15 a.m.
Upon arrival, police say a body was found with at least one gunshot wound.
APD Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk noted that the investigation was still in its early stages as investigators could be seen in the background collecting evidence.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest updates as new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.