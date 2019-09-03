Atlanta police are trying to find the person who shot a 19-year-old man in Northwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened Tuesday at 5:20 a.m., near Donald Lee Hollowell and Finley Ave.
Police said there was a fight in the middle of the street between two groups.
During the altercation, the man was shot in the back.
According to police, the victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Police said the man was sedated at the hospital, and police have not been able to ask him what prompted the shooting.
A security guard at a nearby business may be involved in the shooting, however, the security guard left the scene prior to officer’s arrival, police said.
Police are talking to witnesses, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.