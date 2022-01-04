ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 28-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning in what appears to have been a road rage incident.
According to Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Piedmont Road NE.
Police say the victim was stopped for a red light at Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver allegedly became angry at the victim's driving.
The shooter pulled up beside the victim and shot him. The shooter then fled the scene.
The victim is in the hospital and is stable. The shooter has not been arrested and no descriptive information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
