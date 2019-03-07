Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man who was shot in the stomach by another man during a dispute at a recycling facility has passed away at an area hospital.
James Gilliland, 59, of Dallas, was involved in an argument with 31 year-old Jamarsa Williams as the result of a road rage incident at Metro Green Recycling on Pleasantdale Road in northeast Atlanta.
Police say Williams was angry with Gilliland after debris from his truck fell onto Williams' vehicle. He followed Gilliland into the recycling facility and an argument ensued.
At some point, Gilliland retrieved a crow bar from his vehicle and began striking Williams with it. Williams then went back to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and allegedly shot Gilliland in the stomach.
Both men stayed on the scene until officers arrived. Gilliland was taken to an area hospital where passed away on Sunday.
On Wednesday, a warrant for felony murder was issued for Williams. He turned himself into authorities at around 5 p.m.
Williams is facing charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.