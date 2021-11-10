Police investigate southwest Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police gather evidence near Chevron gas station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.  

An argument between two men escalated to violence when one pulled a gun and shot the other. 

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday in the 500-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.  Atlanta police tell CBS46 the men got into an argument near the Chevron gas station.  One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other multiple times.  He was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.  

The shooter fled the scene on foot.  Police are hopeful area surveillance cameras can assist in locating the suspect. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.