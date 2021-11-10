An argument between two men escalated to violence when one pulled a gun and shot the other.
The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday in the 500-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell CBS46 the men got into an argument near the Chevron gas station. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other multiple times. He was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.
The shooter fled the scene on foot. Police are hopeful area surveillance cameras can assist in locating the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.