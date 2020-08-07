ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman is being questioned for her alleged involvement in shooting a man in SW Atlanta Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the 3000 block of Campbellton Road SW around 4:14 p.m. where a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso was located.
Also at the scene was a woman who is believed to be the shooter. Thus far, investigators have determined the two individuals were involved in a dispute before the shooting occurred.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspected shooter remained at the scene.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.