ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for the suspects police said shot a man during a violent home invasion. Children were also inside of the home during the shooting, police said.
The home invasion happened late Thursday night at a home located in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Drive in southwest Atlanta.
According to a police spokesperson, residents told police two to three men knocked on the door.
When a resident answered, the men forced their way into the home.
During the incident, one of the robbers shot a resident in the leg.
The 29-year-old victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Two adults and three children were home during the home invasion.
Police said the thieves ransacked the home, however, nothing was taken from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
