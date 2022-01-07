ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. along Wisteria Lane SW. Officers responded to calls of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he is now stable.
Investigators are on scene working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, which comes just three days after a similar road rage shooting happened along Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta.
