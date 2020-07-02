ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta detectives are working to find the man who shot another man at a southwest Atlanta strip club early Thursday morning.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot call just before 2 a.m. at Peaches of Atlanta located on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they located a man who was shot four times.
The man was shot three times in the right leg and one time in the upper thigh area.
The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Witnesses told police two customers got into a verbal dispute.
During the dispute, one of the customers shot the other customer.
The suspect left the business in a vehicle.
Police said detectives have good leads and surveillance video, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
