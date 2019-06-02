ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person is dead after a shooting outside an Atlanta gas station Sunday evening.
"There were a lot of shell casings, but right now we're still trying trying to determine exactly what led up to the shooting," Sgt Sabrena Dorsey of the DeKalb County Police told CBS46 on the scene.
Police are questioning one person.
"It's not a typical Sunday afternoon," Sgt Dorsey said.
