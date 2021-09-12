ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man shot Saturday night.
Around 10:45 p.m., officers were called to 1617 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard regarding a person shot call.
When they arrived, officers located a man who appeared to have been shot.
He was transported to the hospital and is stable.
Police said investigation indicates the victim and another man became involved in an argument when the argument escalated to the point the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.
Investigators are gathering information and working to identify the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
