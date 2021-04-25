Man shot in Atlanta park, police looking for shooter

FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Oakland City Park Sunday evening.
The victim told police he was in the park with a group of people when he and the suspect engaged in a verbal altercation. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots striking him in the leg before fleeing the scene.
The suspect was described as an 18yr male wearing a blue hoodie.
Police canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify anyone involved.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.
