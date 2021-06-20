ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was shot to death after an altercation Sunday afternoon, witnesses said.
Around 3:42 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 421 Boulevard NE.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Witnesses said that during a verbal altercation the suspect fatally shot the victim.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the location in a silver Hyundai Sonata.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call APD.
The investigation continues.
