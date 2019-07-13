ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation in the early hours of Saturday morning left one man wounded.
The incident happened at a home on the 900 block of Hank Aaron Drive in southeast Atlanta around 3 a.m.
According to APD, a man went to the location carrying a handgun and allegedly assaulted a female victim. The suspect has been identified as Quartez Goodman.
When Goodman pointed his gun at the victim, another man appeared with a handgun and attempted to stop Goodman.
The man then shot Goodman in the chest.
Both the female victim and Goodman were transported to Grady Hospital. The woman suffered from minor injuries.
Police charged Goodman with aggravated assault and battery.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
