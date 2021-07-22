ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening on Atlanta's northeast side.
Atlanta Police responded to the 600 block of Boulevard NE just after 9 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
