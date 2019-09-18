DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dispute between two men resulted in a shooting that left one injured late Wednesday morning in Decatur.
The victim’s girlfriend told officials the dispute happened at the 3000 block of Basking Lane which ended in a shooting that left her boyfriend suffering from a gunshot wound.
She then immediately drove him to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. The victim was reported alert, conscious and breathing.
Police headed to Grady to meet with the victim to determine the circumstances of the incident. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
