The Atlanta Police Department responded to a man shot at 32 Peachtree Street, NW in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was alert and taken to the hospital for treatment.
It is believed a dispute occurred between the victim and a male suspect, police said.
Officers are searching for the suspect who fled the scene in a white Ford pickup truck.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 for updates.
