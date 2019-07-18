GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are looking for a gunman accused of shooting a man several times in front of children.
Police told CBS46 the shooting was domestic in nature, and happened at the View at Jacks Creek Apartment complex on Country Walk.
According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, the victim was shot by the current boyfriend of his children's mother.
"The mother of the children and the shooter were inside the box truck," Pihera said. "At one point the father of the children, the victim, approached the truck and that's when the suspect began firing."
The victim later identified the shooter as 30-year-old Malcom Jamal Gilead, who was last seen in that white box truck that belongs to a plumbing company.
"We don't want him to target anybody else," Pihera said. "We don't know what the beef was between him and the victim, but he needs to be placed under arrest as quickly as possible."
The victim ran to a nearby restaurant for help after he was shot.
Employees told CBS46 he came stumbling in with visible wounds.
"He was like 'he shot me, he shot me,'" one employee said.
Gilead has three warrants for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
