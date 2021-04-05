Gwinnett County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occurred just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Police tell CBS46 that a traffic accident occurred in the 3700 block of Buford Drive Monday afternoon. Two men involved in the accident got into an argument that turned violent when one pulled a gun and shot the other.
The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The shooter remained at the scene and has been detained by investigators.
