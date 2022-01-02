ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man injured early Sunday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Grady Hospital, where they met with the shooting victim.
They told officers he was walking near 3630 Boulder Park Drive when a vehicle approached him and an occupant of the vehicle fired several shots toward him, striking him in the hand.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
