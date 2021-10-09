ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning.
At approximately 3:55 a.m. Atlanta Police responded to a person shot call at 676 Highland Ave. NE.
When they arrived, officers learned that the victim had already been transported to a local hospital by a third party.
Investigators went to the hospital to speak with the victim and found that he was alert with a gunshot wound to the hand.
At the time, the victim declined to assist with the investigation.
