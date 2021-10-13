ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating an overnight disturbance turned shooting that left a man, believed to be suffering from mental health issues, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
It happened along 955 Roosevelt Drive SE in Atlanta.
APD says the man was walking through the quiet neighborhood and reportedly set a trash can on fire before running to a nearby complex where he was confronted by another person.
That person, whose identity remains unknown at this time, was armed and apparently shot him in the leg.
Atlanta police, along with the Crime Scene Investigation unit and other first responders, reported to the scene. The man was taken to Grady Hospital and is reported to be doing okay.
An investigation remains ongoing. CBS46 will have the latest developments on this story as more information becomes available.
