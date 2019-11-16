ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation resulted in a shooting late Friday afternoon in northwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, police found a man who appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk of Lovejoy Street.
The victim’s friend told officers that they were talking on the sidewalk when an unknown man approached them. The suspect then spoke to the victim, but then proceeded to walk away.
Before fleeing the scene, the suspect began firing shots at the victim.
The victim was immediately transported to Grady Hospital and he was reported in stable condition.
According to officials, investigators are working to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
