ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after Atlanta police found he had been shot in northwest Atlanta.
APD responded to reports of a person shot just before 8:30 a.m. along Courtland Street NE. Police say the man was alert, conscious and breathing when he was found with at least one gunshot wound.
Details are limited at this time. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.
