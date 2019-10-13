ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was shot in the wrist following an apparent road rage incident early Sunday evening.
Police were called to the 500 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW around 5 p.m. in reference to a person shot call.
The victim told police the shooting happened on a highway and confirmed that it was a result of a road rage incident. He was taken to Grady Hospital alert, conscious and breathing.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.