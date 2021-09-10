ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station on Pryor Road.
A man, walking back to his vehicle after paying for gas, was approached by three men who attempted to rob him. One the men was armed with a gun and told him not to turn around. However, when the man made a move, the suspect shot him in the shoulder.
Fortunately, he was able to run away and call police. He was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition. He told police the men drove away from the station in a white sedan. Police have requested the station's surveillance footage to see if the incident was captured on video.
