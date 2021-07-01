DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) – A man was shot in the shoulder after he walked outside to investigate unusual noises he heard outside of his home.
Police were called to the 600 block of Smith Ferguson Road in Dallas around 11 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the homeowner suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He told police he heard some unusual noises outside his home shortly before the shooting and he went out to investigate.
When the man went outside, he noticed the door of truck was open and it should not have been. A short time later, he heard a single gunshot. The man was able to make it back into his home and call 911. He told police he did not see anyone around his home.
He was taken a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information should call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
