ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured near a McDonalds Thursday evening.
The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Police say one adult male victim was found alert and conscious with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to Grady Memorial for treatment.
Police believe the incident stemmed from a verbal dispute between the victim and the shooter.
At this time there are no suspects in custody. The investigation continues.
