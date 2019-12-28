ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a scene after a man was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, an officer who was patrolling near the intersection of Moreland Ave and Glenwood Ave heard gunshots.
Upon arrival to the scene, the officer discovered a man shot in the face. Luckily, the victim was reported alert and conscious and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
After further investigation, authorities said the victim was shot at from another vehicle, and in an attempt to flee to safety the victim crashed into other vehicles at the intersection.
As a result, four vehicles were involved in the accident and one person suffered from minor injuries.
According to officials, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.