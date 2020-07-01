ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred near a playground southeast Atlanta park.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot call on June 30, just before 3 p.m., at the Salena Butler Park on William Borders Street.
When officers arrived, they located a 55-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the neck and back of the head.
The victim was alert and rushed to an area hospital in an un-known condition.
Police said “Preliminary investigation suggest two males occupying a dark in color Nissan drove into the park, exited their vehicle and began shooting which resulted in the victim being struck twice by gunfire.”
After the shooting, the suspects left the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.
Police said they are working to determine the motive in the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
