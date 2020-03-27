ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot a man in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near the 1800 block of Delowe Place.
Police said the man was shot in the head and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in an un-known condition.
Police have not released a motive or the man’s condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
