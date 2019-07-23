DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb police are looking for two men who they say shot a man during a robbery.
The shooting happened just after midnight, on Tuesday, near the 5800 block of Bellingrath Way in Lithonia.
Police say a man was outside talking with his girlfriend and they were approached by two men.
The men asked for the man’s belongings, the victim complied, and one of the suspects shot the man in his leg.
The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threateing inuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
