Man shot in the thigh in SW Atlanta, no suspect arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left man injured Wednesday in the area of Cascade Ave SW.
Just before 7 p.m. the suspect sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh area, according to police. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
At this time, police do not have information regarding a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
