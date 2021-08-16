ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting reported at the Park at Browns Mill apartment complex Monday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., APD officers responded to a person shot call at the apartment complex on McWilliams Road in southeast Atlanta. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to nearby hospital for treatment. He was reported to be alert, conscious and breathing.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Stay with CBS46 for the latest on this story.
