DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)--DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside Bigelow’s nightclub.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Thursday at the club's Gresham Road location.
Police said there was a fight inside of the club and a man was shot in the leg.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, they have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
