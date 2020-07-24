CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—Clayton County police are investigating a shooting at a hotel that happened Thursday night in Morrow.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call at the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Mount Zion Boulevard.
Officers arrived and located a man shot inside of the lobby.
The man was rushed to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
An officer said the shooting happened as a result of some type of altercation inside of the hotel.
Crime Scene Investigators were processing the scene, and police have not indicated if charges will be filed in the shooting.
