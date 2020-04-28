ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the Kirkwood neighborhood on Murray Hill Avenue NE.
Arriving officers found a man shot in the chest around 6:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead later at Grady Memorial Hospital.
The victim was shot while inside a vehicle with other men according to preliminary information from police. Investigators are working to determine what lead to a dispute which may have sparked the shooting.
The men inside the car were seen leaving the scene in a black sedan. Police did not release the make and model of the car.
The deadly shooting is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.