ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot at Atlantic Station, Thursday night.
Police tell CBS46 the 21-year-old male was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police believe the suspect is male and is driving a pick up truck.
At this time police do not know the relationship between the parties involved.
Atlantic Station released the following statement to our newsroom:
Atlantic Station would like to keep you updated on an ongoing situation. This evening, a fatal shooting occurred in the parking deck of our property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim. We are working closely with our Security Team and the Atlanta Police Department. The safety and security of everyone who visits Atlantic Station is our top concern, and we will keep you updated as more details emerge.
The investigation continues.
