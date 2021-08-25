COLLEGE PARK, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple metro Atlanta police agencies swarmed a College Park apartment complex Wednesday morning.
According to the GBI, Clayton County sheriff’s deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Godby Road. Deputies attempted to arrest Tory Brown, 22, of Atlanta, for violation of probation. A GBI spokesperson would not say why Brown was on probation.
“For several minutes, deputies gave verbal commands for the occupants of the apartment to leave. Several occupants left the apartment, but Brown did not comply and remained inside. Deputies entered the residence and Brown quickly advanced towards deputies. During the incident, a Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot Brown with his firearm. Brown died on scene as a result of his injuries,” a GBI spokesperson said in a statement.
Brown was not armed and there were no firearms located at the scene, the GBI spokesperson reported.
No officers were injured during the incident.
Officers from College Park, the city of South Fulton, and Clayton Police were at the scene investigating.
CBS46 put in a request to find out the number of deputies inside the home at the time of the shooting.
Once the investigation is completed by the GBI, the case will go to the Fulton County district attorney for review.
#Breaking @GBI_GA investigating an officer involved shooting in College Park. I’ll have the details on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/QFJkbpdfOK— Trason Bragg CBS46 (@TBraggCBS46) August 25, 2021
