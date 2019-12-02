CLAYTON CO, Ga. (CBS46)—Clayton Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place early Monday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened at a home on Katie Lane in Morrow. Police said they responding to a domestic violence call at the home. While responding to the domestic violence call, a man yelled to police out of a closed door saying “they are fine.”
Moments later, police said at least two teens and their mother were able to leave the home. Police said the man then came to the door and pointed a gun at officers. Officers then shot and killed the man, according to police.
No other family members or officers were injured during the shooting.
Police said officer responded to a domestic violence call at the home in August 2019. There were no arrests during the August domestic violence incident, police said.
The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative leave, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is handling the investigation, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.