Man shot, killed during Thanksgiving dinner at Northwest Atlanta home

Atlanta police have detained one man after another man was shot and killed outside of a Northwest Atlanta home Thursday evening.
Police responded to the home on Carver Drive where the man was found with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Valencia Carter was inside the home when she heard the gunshots.
"That was so traumatizing my heart is still beating," she said. "As soon as I heard the gunshot me and my brother ran outside making sure I saw my mom."
Carter's family and friends were outside eating Thanksgiving dinner in the front yard when the shooting happened.
The man who was killed hasn't been identified yet, but Carter told CBS46 he was one of their family friends.
Atlanta police are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
